20,080 Shares in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Bought by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 42,238 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 643.6% during the 4th quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 48,632 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 42,092 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 68,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on STX. BidaskClub downgraded Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,666.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,612 shares of company stock worth $1,476,720 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STX stock opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

