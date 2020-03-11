18,533 Shares in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Purchased by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,762,101 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $109,614,000 after purchasing an additional 38,081 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in NetApp by 7.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,026,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,899,000 after purchasing an additional 70,127 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,592,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 604,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 411.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 483,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61. NetApp Inc. has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 123.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

