1,497 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Purchased by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Facebook by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,301 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $285,046,000 after purchasing an additional 406,533 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,308,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $268,554,000 after purchasing an additional 186,175 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in Facebook by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 46,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $2,700,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Facebook by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 324,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,036 shares of company stock valued at $17,397,294. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Aegis lifted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $178.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $507.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.28 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

