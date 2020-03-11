13,678 Shares in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Purchased by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,000. Amgen makes up about 2.9% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 24,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,802 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 890.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 333,372 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3,053.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 322,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 311,832 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 554,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 289,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 643.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 330,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,765,000 after purchasing an additional 286,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $206.80 on Wednesday. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

