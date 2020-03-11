1,121,784 Shares in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,121,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,702,000. ServiceNow accounts for 1.7% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total transaction of $6,678,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,218.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total value of $472,573.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,700,037.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,667 shares of company stock valued at $31,212,408. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $312.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.31. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $362.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $333.40 and a 200-day moving average of $284.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.74.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

