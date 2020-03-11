107,209 Shares in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 107,209 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,459,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.64.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $78.89 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

