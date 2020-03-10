Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NYSE:REZI opened at $8.66 on Friday. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,534,000 after purchasing an additional 639,881 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 97.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 34.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 65,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 16.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

