Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Daseke from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Daseke from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.25.

Daseke stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $182.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.12. Daseke has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 611.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 28.29% of the company’s stock.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

