Zacks Investment Research Lowers Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average is $51.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

In other news, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $108,498.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,788 shares in the company, valued at $7,165,307. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,853,400 in the last ninety days. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,958,000 after buying an additional 334,241 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

