Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Raymond James set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 2,412.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 20.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

