Zacks Investment Research Lowers Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. manufactures, fabricates, sells, rents and services natural gas compressors that enhance the production of natural gas wells. The Company also manufactures and sells flare systems and flare ignition systems for plant and production facilities. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NGS stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.30. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 96,580 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 120,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 27,859 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

