Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

HALL stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.69. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $20.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALL. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,883,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 114.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 136,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 164,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 71,615 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 59,230 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 859,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,089,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

