Zacks Investment Research Lowers Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $193.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Autodesk’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results benefited from higher subscription revenues, gross margin expansion and lower operating expenses. Also, rapid adoption of BIM 360 products and success of the maintenance to subscription (M2S) program drove revenues. We believe higher demand for Autodesk’s cloud-based products, mobile solutions and design suites will drive the top line over the long haul. However, sluggish growth in Maintenance revenues due to the continued migration of maintenance plan subscriptions to subscription plan hurt top-line growth. Moreover, weakening demand environment in the United Kingdom and Central Europe (sluggish Germany) is expected to hurt profits. A slowing China economy and unfavorable currency in the rest of fiscal 2020 are headwinds. Shares have underperformed the industry in a year’s time.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Autodesk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Autodesk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $160.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 166.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.66. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $129.70 and a 1 year high of $211.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.51 and its 200-day moving average is $170.92.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Autodesk by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,491,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,108,271,000 after buying an additional 306,710 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Autodesk by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,021,344 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,021,976,000 after buying an additional 333,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,790,023 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,612,618,000 after buying an additional 133,450 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,114,813 shares of the software company’s stock worth $754,903,000 after buying an additional 193,907 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073,488 shares of the software company’s stock worth $562,578,000 after buying an additional 101,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

