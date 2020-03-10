Zacks Investment Research Lowers AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia. It is the third-biggest gold mining company globally in terms of production. The company has a portfolio of long-life, relatively low-cost assets and differing orebody types located across major gold producing regions around the world. The company’s 14 operations are located across nine countries and its operating assets are supported by extensive exploration activities. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine cut AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.79.

Shares of AU opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $23.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.1102 dividend. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AU. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 754,271 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 350,187 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,424 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,061 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

