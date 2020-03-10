Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESCO PLC., is the UK’s largest retailer and one of the world’s leading international retailers. Tesco has reached this position through consistent focus on their four part strategy for growth: Tesco has a strong, growing core UK business offering customers excellent value, choice and convenience; Tesco aims to be as strong in non-food as it is in food; Tesco follows the customer into new areas like retailing services such as financial products (Tesco Personal Finance), internet shopping (Tesco.com) and telecoms (Tesco telecom offers mobile, fixed line and broadband services) & Tesco is a leading international retailer with a long term strategy for growth. Tesco is a multi-format business, operating hypermarkets, superstores, supermarkets and convenience stores. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tesco in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an underperform rating for the company.

Shares of TSCDY stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. Tesco has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

