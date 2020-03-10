Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $583.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Sherwin-Williams for the first quarter of 2020 have been stable over the past month. The company is expected to gain from synergies of the Valspar acquisition and its operational improvement actions. Sherwin-Williams is also focused on growth through expansion of operations. The company's cost-control actions, working capital reductions, supply chain optimization and productivity improvement are expected to support margins. However, the company witnessed earnings headwinds stemming from hefty Valspar buyout charges in 2019, which is likely to persist in 2020. Sherwin-Williams also faces currency translation headwinds. Also, the company’s businesses are affected by demand weakness across certain economies. Its high debt level is another concern. The company has also underperformed the industry over a year.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHW. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Sherwin-Williams from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $590.44.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $527.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $570.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $564.04. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $417.30 and a 1-year high of $599.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

