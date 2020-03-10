Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target Lowered to C$1.50 at National Bank Financial

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yangarra Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

YGR has been the subject of several other reports. Laurentian reduced their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered Yangarra Resources from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

TSE:YGR opened at C$0.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.82. Yangarra Resources has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$3.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.27.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

