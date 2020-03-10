Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target Cut to C$1.80

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$2.25 to C$1.80 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Yangarra Resources’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on YGR. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Yangarra Resources from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. AltaCorp Capital cut their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.10 to C$1.85 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Laurentian cut their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

YGR opened at C$0.48 on Friday. Yangarra Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.82.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.