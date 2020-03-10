Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) PT Lowered to $116.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XLNX. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.21.

NASDAQ XLNX traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.41. The stock had a trading volume of 119,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. Xilinx has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $141.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

