Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XENE. William Blair initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

