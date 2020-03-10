WPP (NYSE:WPP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

Get WPP alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WPP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $42.74 on Friday. WPP has a 52-week low of $42.74 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.55.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $2.4006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 7.8%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in WPP in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WPP during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in WPP by 354.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in WPP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in WPP by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WPP (WPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.