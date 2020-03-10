WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WPC. Evercore ISI upgraded WP Carey from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded WP Carey from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $76.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.45. WP Carey has a 52-week low of $75.12 and a 52-week high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WP Carey will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $875,679. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Flanagan acquired 1,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,659,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,897,000 after buying an additional 309,781 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 15.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 3.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 90.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 19,714 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

