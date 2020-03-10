WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SMWH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price objective (up previously from GBX 2,600 ($34.20)) on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,570 ($33.81) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,810 ($36.96) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,479.38 ($32.61).

Shares of SMWH stock opened at GBX 1,659 ($21.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,285.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,270.10. WH Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,878.64 ($24.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,660 ($34.99).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

