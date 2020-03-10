Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 76.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Wold acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

WY traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $22.94. The company had a trading volume of 129,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,096. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average is $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 348.72%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

