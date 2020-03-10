Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.05 Million Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,233 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.95.

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.91. 95,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494,736. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

