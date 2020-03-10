Westpac Banking Corp Buys 7,763 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,745,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,389,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,707,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,640,000 after acquiring an additional 142,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,434,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,448,000 after acquiring an additional 321,371 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,086,000 after acquiring an additional 473,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,022,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,106,000 after acquiring an additional 50,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.86.

SPR stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.35. The stock had a trading volume of 12,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,472. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.27. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

