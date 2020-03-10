West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15. West Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $25.93.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTBA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 10,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.