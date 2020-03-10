Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0994 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ERC stock opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $13.35.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

