Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures and supplies food and beverage equipment for foodservice market. It operates primarily in Americas, Europe and Asia. The company brands includes Cleveland(TM), Convotherm(R), Delfield(R), fitkitchen(SM), Frymaster(R), Garland(R), Kolpak(R), Lincoln(TM), Manitowoc Ice(R), Merco(R), Merrychef(R) and Multiplex(R). Welbilt Inc., formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice Inc., is based in New Port Richey, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Welbilt from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

WBT stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.99.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The business had revenue of $381.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welbilt will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 1.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Welbilt by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 98,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Welbilt by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Welbilt by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Welbilt by 50.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

