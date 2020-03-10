Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,984,825 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Walmart worth $235,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT opened at $117.16 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $96.53 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura lowered their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.81.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,671,790 in the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.