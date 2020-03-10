Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Lowered to $62.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.14.

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $47.23. 65,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,131. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,275,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,726,000 after buying an additional 438,882 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,107,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Voya Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Voya Financial by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 118,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 470,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,696 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

