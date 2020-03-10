VMware (NYSE:VMW) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.36.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.53. VMware has a 52 week low of $105.65 and a 52 week high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 48.29%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,384,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of VMware by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in VMware by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 17.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

