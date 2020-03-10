VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Deutsche Bank

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of VMware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of VMware in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of VMware from to in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.36.

VMware stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. VMware has a 1 year low of $105.65 and a 1 year high of $206.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 48.29%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,384,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $743,215,000 after purchasing an additional 319,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of VMware by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,202,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $486,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VMware by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,390 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $302,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of VMware by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,952,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $296,294,000 after purchasing an additional 173,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VMware by 112.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $189,721,000 after purchasing an additional 670,437 shares during the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

