Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. Vishay Precision Group has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $367.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.08.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins sold 4,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $117,283.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 33,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.