Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Cowen raised their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.69 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

In other news, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $62,447.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,917.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

