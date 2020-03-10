Victrex (LON:VCT) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Victrex (LON:VCT) to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 1,870 ($24.60) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,940 ($25.52).

VCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,249.55 ($29.59).

Get Victrex alerts:

Shares of LON VCT opened at GBX 1,913 ($25.16) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 17.90. Victrex has a 12 month low of GBX 1,813.68 ($23.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,248.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,262.37.

In other Victrex news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,349 ($30.90) per share, for a total transaction of £46,980 ($61,799.53).

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.