Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 257,191 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,883,784 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 257,191 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $232,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

