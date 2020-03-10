Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 25,151 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,684,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Chevron worth $202,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. TheStreet cut shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.69.

CVX opened at $80.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.39. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

