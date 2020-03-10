Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,456,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 111,319 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of DTE Energy worth $189,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy stock opened at $102.53 on Tuesday. DTE Energy Co has a 52-week low of $101.68 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

