Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 628,945 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,474,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 628,945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.31% of AptarGroup worth $170,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 12,962.5% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the third quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AptarGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.83.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,216,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,830.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR opened at $101.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.78. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $126.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.75.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

