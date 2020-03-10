Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has $16.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VRTV. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Veritiv had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Veritiv by 3.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Veritiv by 7.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Veritiv by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Veritiv by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Veritiv by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

