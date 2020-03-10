Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered Veritex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $17.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11. Veritex has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.40 million. Research analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $207,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 428,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,673.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,806.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 794.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,382 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,606,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 527.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,438,000 after buying an additional 846,632 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,045,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,661,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

