Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

VSTM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verastem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Verastem from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Verastem presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Shares of VSTM opened at $2.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $251.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

