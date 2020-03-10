ValuEngine Upgrades Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Compass Point downgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

PVBC stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. Provident Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $193.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 8.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 162.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

