ValuEngine Upgrades Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HALL. BidaskClub downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.
Shares of HALL stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73. The company has a market cap of $168.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
About Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.
Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.