ValuEngine Upgrades Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HALL. BidaskClub downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Shares of HALL stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73. The company has a market cap of $168.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 860.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.