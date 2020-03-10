ValuEngine Upgrades ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ENG opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in ENGlobal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 630,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 22,508 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ENGlobal by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 114,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ENGlobal in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

