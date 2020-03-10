ValuEngine Upgrades BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BWAY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $8.13 on Friday. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $12.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 2.87% of BRAINSWAY LTD/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

