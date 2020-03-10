ValuEngine Lowers SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded SVB Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.33.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $148.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.70. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $144.67 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $1,228,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,413 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,094. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andra AP fonden increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $2,450,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 36.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: Support Level

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.