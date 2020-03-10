ValuEngine Downgrades Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BSRR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.33.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $359.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Taylor sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $141,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

