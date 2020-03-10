ValuEngine Downgrades HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HFC. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HollyFrontier from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.77.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HFC stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.70.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other HollyFrontier news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $499,910.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,082. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,081 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,857 shares of company stock worth $2,186,694. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,428,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,144,000 after acquiring an additional 339,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,336,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,206,000 after acquiring an additional 144,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,729,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,187,000 after acquiring an additional 137,015 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,468,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,156,000 after acquiring an additional 408,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth about $97,006,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Read More: What is a stock split?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.